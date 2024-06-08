Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $549,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.91. 9,523,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

