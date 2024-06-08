Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 42,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. 6,047,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

