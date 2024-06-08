Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,353 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.39. 1,130,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

