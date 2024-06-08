Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

