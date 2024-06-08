Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 27.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 87,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.7% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.96. 9,380,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.88 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

