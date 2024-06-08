Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises about 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
NYSE:KOF traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.39. 168,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
