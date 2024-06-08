Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises about 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE:KOF traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.39. 168,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

