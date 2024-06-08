Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading Down 2.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $213.72 and last traded at $213.72. 51 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.85.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

