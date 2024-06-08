Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (CIBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CIBN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Community Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.01.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
