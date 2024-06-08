Comparing ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -37.33% -15.46% -9.86% ProKidney N/A N/A -8.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and ProKidney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $360.91 million 5.29 -$132.53 million ($1.78) -13.04 ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.57) -5.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProKidney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProKidney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38 ProKidney 0 2 1 0 2.33

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.18, suggesting a potential upside of 73.12%. ProKidney has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 140.33%. Given ProKidney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

ProKidney beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; and Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

