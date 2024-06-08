Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($42.28) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($49.97) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.92) target price for the company.

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,742 ($35.13) on Thursday. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,982 ($38.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,675.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,760.64. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.97, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,250 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,708 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £88,010 ($112,761.05). 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

