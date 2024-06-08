Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock remained flat at $72.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,223,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

