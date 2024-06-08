Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after acquiring an additional 567,390 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock worth $1,173,324,184. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.