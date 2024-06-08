Connectus Wealth LLC Has $30 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 9,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $698.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.55.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

