Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.1% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $54,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 399,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,046,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 868,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,080,000 after buying an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.90. 1,048,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.89. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.30 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

