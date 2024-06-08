Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 12,222 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 92,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $112.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

