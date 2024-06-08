Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 13,439 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.16. 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,571. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.