Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 8,762 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 437.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,049,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

