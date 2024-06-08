Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 970,164 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.74. 1,521,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,687. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

