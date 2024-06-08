Contrasting Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mineralys Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.90 million ($2.19) -6.00 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 11.13 -$14.54 million ($0.60) -0.36

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mineralys Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.5% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mineralys Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.95%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -32.48% -31.10% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Summary

Mineralys Therapeutics beats Antibe Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc. and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

