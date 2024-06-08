Contrasting PSQ (PSQH) & Its Competitors

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PSQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $8.77 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.63

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 267 563 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 104.12%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

