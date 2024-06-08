Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

