Corcel (LON:CRCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 12796638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 52.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.62.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

