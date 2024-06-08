Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

CMT opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $154.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

