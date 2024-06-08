Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

CRBG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 1,197.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 72.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 88.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

