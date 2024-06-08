COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.44

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 16955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.
COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
