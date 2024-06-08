Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

