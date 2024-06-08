Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVO

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$6.66 and a one year high of C$12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$399.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.