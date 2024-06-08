Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $221.30 million and $10.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

