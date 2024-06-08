Critical Contrast: GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) versus Its Competitors

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 53.83 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.15 billion $247.82 million 29.56

GEN Restaurant Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 553 4825 6304 321 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.76%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.88% -451.00% -5.21%

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

