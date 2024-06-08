Critical Review: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) versus Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sharps Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.45 $7.07 million $0.58 33.59 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 4.13% 6.50% 4.01% Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pro-Dex and Sharps Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Sharps Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

