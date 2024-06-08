Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 72,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 27,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

