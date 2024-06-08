CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 8,944,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,672,141. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

