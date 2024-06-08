Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Down 0.1%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.48. 232,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 931,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Curaleaf from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Curaleaf Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $338.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. Research analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

