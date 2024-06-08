Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stake Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1,562.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,903 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,767,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 440,437 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,116. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.75 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.