Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,373 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp comprises 2.6% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 2.58% of Parke Bancorp worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PKBK remained flat at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,870.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $75,285.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

