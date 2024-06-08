Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,102 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 730,041 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

