Cutler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 1.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. 6,298,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

