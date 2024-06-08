CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.78. 12,239,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

