Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $1,246,307.15 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

