Decred Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Decred has a market capitalization of $308.02 million and $3.21 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $19.12 or 0.00027543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00076880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011369 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,111,226 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

