DeepOnion Trading Up 2.6% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00076611 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00027649 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011373 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.