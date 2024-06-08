Delaney Dennis R Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 2,278,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $227,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,795,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

