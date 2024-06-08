Delaney Dennis R Purchases 431 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $255.91. The company had a trading volume of 432,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,770. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.97. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.28 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671 shares of company stock valued at $438,754. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

