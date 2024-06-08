Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $58.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

