Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

