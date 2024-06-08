Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.72.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.17% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
