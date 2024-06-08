Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 643,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,698. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

