Discerene Group LP Boosts Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Discerene Group LP increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Sabre makes up approximately 8.9% of Discerene Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $71,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sabre by 43.3% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,093. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Get Our Latest Report on SABR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sabre news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.