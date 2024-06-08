Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

