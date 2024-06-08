Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Invests $12.70 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 441,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 12.5% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,513,503 shares of company stock valued at $121,913,983 and have sold 229,248 shares valued at $15,950,628. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 1,718,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

